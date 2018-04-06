Downed power lines on I-12 causes traffic nightmare

I-12 is closed in both directions past Drusilla Lane due to downed power lines.

Traffic on I-12 Westbound before Drusilla Lane is being detoured onto Airline Highway. I-12 Eastbound before Drusilla Lane is being detoured on I-10.

Motorists are advised to use US 61 (Airline Hwy) and I-10 as alternate routes.

Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson L'Jean McKneely said a truck hit the power lines and pulled them down onto the interstate.

Entergy crews are currently on the interstate working to remove the power lines. Officials do not have an estimate from Entergy on when crews will be finished.

According to Entergy's website, 146 customers in the area are without power and have been told by Entergy that power should be restored by noon.

