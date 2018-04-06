Catholic diocese IDs priests and lay people accused of abuse - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Catholic diocese IDs priests and lay people accused of abuse

ERIE, Pa. (AP) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie, Pennsylvania, has published a list of 34 priests and 17 lay people who have faced credible accusations of sexual abuse or inappropriate behavior.

It's the first time the diocese has revealed the names of those accused of abuse.

The move comes as a grand jury run by the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office investigates how that diocese and five others in Pennsylvania have handled misconduct allegations against priests.

Bishop Lawrence Persico said Friday that the list is different from the ones released at other dioceses because it includes lay people who are also credibly accused of inappropriate behavior or abuse.

Twenty of the priests and two of the lay people on the Erie list are deceased.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • California storm may test spillway at nation's tallest dam

    California storm may test spillway at nation's tallest dam

    Friday, April 6 2018 2:40 AM EDT2018-04-06 06:40:26 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:43:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A man walks between flood barriers on 17th Street in San Francisco, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine cou...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). A man walks between flood barriers on 17th Street in San Francisco, Thursday, April 5, 2018. Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine cou...
    Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine country and could be the first test of the spillway at Oroville Dam.More >>
    Northern California is bracing for a major spring storm that is expected to dump several inches of rain on burn-scarred areas of wine country and could be the first test of the spillway at Oroville Dam.More >>

  • AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:00 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:41:37 GMT
    A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>

  • Catholic diocese IDs priests and lay people accused of abuse

    Catholic diocese IDs priests and lay people accused of abuse

    Friday, April 6 2018 11:18 AM EDT2018-04-06 15:18:00 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 16:41:32 GMT
    The Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie, Pennsylvania, has published a list of 34 priests and 17 lay people who have faced credible accusations of sexual abuse or inappropriate behavior.More >>
    The Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie, Pennsylvania, has published a list of 34 priests and 17 lay people who have faced credible accusations of sexual abuse or inappropriate behavior.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly