Air France cancels flights amid strike over pay

PARIS (AP) - Air France says a quarter of its long-haul flights from and to Paris will be cancelled Saturday during a daylong strike over pay.

The company said in a statement Friday that 35 percent of its medium-haul flights arriving and departing from Paris-Charles de Gaulle will be canceled.

Air France recommends that passengers check their flights before going to the airport and delay their trips. The company has offered to change tickets for free.

Strikers hope to pile pressure on management to increase salaries by 6 percent.

The strike will further disrupt transport in France. Over Sunday and Monday, rail workers will walk off the job in their latest protest against changes to a benefits system that effectively gives train drivers and others jobs for life.

