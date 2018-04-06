Officials: Man steals more than $2,500 worth of items from Lowes - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Officials: Man steals more than $2,500 worth of items from Lowes, hits deputy with truck

Ray Miestchovich (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office) Ray Miestchovich (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A man accused of stealing nearly $3,000 worth of merchandise from a hardware store Thursday and hitting a deputy with his truck during his getaway was caught after the vehicle broke down, according to officials.

Court documents state Ray Miestchovich, 34, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on multiple charges.

According to the probable cause report, Miestchovich was spotted in the Lowes on Millerville Road. The report stated a representative from the store contacted authorities after seeing him because he is suspected in four thefts from Lowes stores in the Baton Rouge area.

Officials said Miestchovich loaded up a shopping cart with more than $2,800 worth of items and pushed it out of the store. According to the PC, he did the same thing in previous thefts.

The report added the detective with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office who responded to the representative’s call about Miestchovich made it to the store and saw when Miestchovich was leaving with the cart of merchandise. 

"Stop. You’re under arrest," the report stated the deputy yelled at Miestchovich while chasing him across the parking lot.

According to the report, Miestchovich and the detective made it to Miestchovich’s truck at the same time, but Miestchovich was reportedly able to get inside and put the truck in drive. The report added his wife and small child were in the truck also.

The PC stated the deputy tried to get Miestchovich out of the truck but Miestchovich allegedly fought back, hitting the deputy several times. It added Miestchovich then put the truck in drive and hit the detective on his right side with it.

According to the probable cause report, the deputy got in his unit and chased Miestchovich until the truck broke down. Miestchovich was then taken into custody, officials said. The report stated he reached speeds more the 25 mph over the posted limit and drove in the wrong lane for part of the chase.

Officials added the detective did not need any medical treatment after getting hit by the truck.

Miestchovich is charged with theft, flight from an officer, aggravated assault with motor vehicle upon a peace officer, and battery of a police officer.

Bond has not been set.

