Work-release inmate re-captured after leaving job site

A work-release inmate who left his job without permission Thursday is back in custody, according to authorities.

Court documents state Dorrien Dinkins, 19, of Shreveport, rode off with another worker from a restaurant on College Drive.

According to the probable cause report, Dinkins was found near the job site where he was assigned.

The report stated the worker he left with told investigators they went to the campus of one of the colleges in the Baton Rouge area.

It added Dinkins said he was not planning on returning to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and was going to try to make it back home to Shreveport.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.