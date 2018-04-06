Work-release inmate re-captured after leaving job site

A work-release inmate who left his job without permission Thursday is back in custody, according to authorities. Court documents state Dorrien Dinkins, 19, of Shreveport, rode off with another worker from a restaurant on College Drive.More >>
Anti-death penalty activist, and author of Dead Man Walking Sister Helen Prejean has been hospitalized.More >>
State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Uptown Thursday night.More >>
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.More >>
The festival will take place on Saturday, April 7 and Sunday April 8 along the Mississippi River front in downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
Two teenagers who disappeared on their way home after Christmas were found months later, stabbed to death at the bottom of a mine shaft.More >>
The Seattle Times said the eagle probably confused the tall Canadian, whose nickname is Big Maple, for an actual big maple tree.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
The tour, called “The Gambler’s Last Deal,” was supposed to be his last round of concerts before retirement. Unfortunately, it’s being cut short.More >>
Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
Authorities are still investigating what caused more than a dozen family members to fall sick this week.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
