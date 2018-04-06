LSU softball hosts Ole Miss

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - The 14th-ranked LSU softball team returns to SEC action this weekend, playing host to Ole Miss Friday-Sunday. Game one and two of the series is slated for 6 p.m. start times on Friday and Saturday with Sunday’s game beginning at 1 p.m.

The game will stream online through SEC Network+ and the WatchESPN app with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard on the call. Live stats will also be available at LSUStats.com.

Tickets/Promotions

For tickets to this weekend, visit LSUtix.net or call 225-578-2184. Friday night’s giveaway is LSU Softball Trading Cards. Fidget Spinner Pens will be the giveaway Saturday and WCWS Pennants will be the giveaway on Sunday.

Series Records

The Tigers lead the all-time series over Ole Miss 50-11. In the last meeting, the Rebels claimed a 5-1 victory in the SEC Tournament Championship. The Rebels also swept the Tigers in the SEC series last year. The last time the Tigers won was April 4, 2015, which completed a three-game sweep of the Rebels.

Torina’s Thoughts

"We’re excited to host Ole Miss this weekend. Every team in the SEC brings something great and we really have to show up and do a good job in order to win any game in the SEC. It’s always tough as our kids remember what happened last year in the SEC Tournament Championship game. It’s important that we come out and put on a good showing."

