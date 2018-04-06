Facebook faces Indonesia investigation over privacy breach

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - Indonesian government said Friday it is investigating Facebook over the privacy breach of its Indonesian users.
The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology said in a statement that it had asked the National Police chief to investigate possible violations of Indonesia's privacy law a day after Facebook announced that personal data of more than 1 million Indonesians might have been exposed by political consultant Cambridge Analytica.
It said Facebook representatives in Indonesia could face up to 12 years in prison and a fine of $871,000, if convicted.
The ministry summoned the representatives late Thursday to deliver a warning letter.
Communications Minister Rudiantara told reporters after the meeting that he has asked Facebook to stop its applications that could allow third parties to get users' personal information.
"We ask Facebook to provide us their audit results to see how the personal information is used by the Cambridge Analytica," said Rudiantara, who like many Indonesians uses a single name.
Facebook Indonesia Head of Public Policy Ruben Hattari said they will keep cooperating with the Indonesian government.
"Our main goal is to secure privacy data of all Facebook users," Hattari said after the meeting.
Indonesia is the world's fourth-largest Facebook user with more than 115 million active members, and nearly 97 percent of them are on mobile devices.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.More >>
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.More >>
Police have detained a man for questioning after two explosive devices were detonated inside a Sam's Club store in Southern California.More >>
Police have detained a man for questioning after two explosive devices were detonated inside a Sam's Club store in Southern California.More >>
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsMore >>
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsMore >>
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsMore >>
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsMore >>
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashMore >>
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoMore >>
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoMore >>
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseMore >>
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseMore >>
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."More >>
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."More >>