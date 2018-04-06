'Tired of being told no,' Trump freezes out chief of staff - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

'Tired of being told no,' Trump freezes out chief of staff

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this April 3, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly attends a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Kelly, once empowered to bring order to a turbulent West Wing, is re... (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). In this April 3, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff John Kelly attends a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Kelly, once empowered to bring order to a turbulent West Wing, is re...

By JONATHAN LEMIRE and CATHERINE LUCEY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - White House chief of staff John Kelly was once empowered to bring order to a turbulent West Wing. Now, it seems, he's receding from view.

Kelly's clout has been diminished. His word is less trusted by staff. His guidance is less tolerated by an increasingly go-it-alone-president.

President Donald Trump has rebelled against Kelly's restrictions. He's even mused about doing away with a chief of staff. That's led White House staffers and Trump allies to believe Kelly's working on borrowed time.

Kelly's allies say his retreat is strategic and an acknowledgment that Trump wanted to exert more control.

But those close to the president say Trump's increasingly expressed fatigue at Kelly's attempts to shackle him and that while Trump's not ready to fire Kelly, he's gradually begun freezing him out.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Man detained after 2 explosives set off in California store

    Man detained after 2 explosives set off in California store

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:36 PM EDT2018-04-06 01:36:54 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 1:17 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:17:50 GMT
    No one was injured when the explosives went off inside a Sam's Club store. (Source: Raycom Media)No one was injured when the explosives went off inside a Sam's Club store. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Police have detained a man for questioning after two explosive devices were detonated inside a Sam's Club store in Southern California.

    More >>

    Police have detained a man for questioning after two explosive devices were detonated inside a Sam's Club store in Southern California.

    More >>

  • AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    AP: Women file to run for US House seats in record numbers

    Thursday, April 5 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-05 17:51:00 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 1:12 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:12:08 GMT
    A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)A record number of women are running for Congress. (Source: Raycom Media)

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>

    Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.

    More >>

  • Trump: 2,000-4,000 troops needed for Mexico border security

    Trump: 2,000-4,000 troops needed for Mexico border security

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:02 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:02:27 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:09:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file). FILE - In this June 20, 2008, file photo, members of the 200th Red Horse Air National Guard Civil Engineering Squadron from Camp Perry in Ohio, including Tech Sgt. David Hughes, right, and Tech Sgt. William Bunker, se...(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, file). FILE - In this June 20, 2008, file photo, members of the 200th Red Horse Air National Guard Civil Engineering Squadron from Camp Perry in Ohio, including Tech Sgt. David Hughes, right, and Tech Sgt. William Bunker, se...

    National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to...

    More >>

    National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to fight illegal immigration.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly