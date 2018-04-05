Baton Rouge EMS training other agencies to use Narcan

The nation’s top doctor issued a rare advisory, urging more people to learn how to use naloxone, the opioid antidote. The Surgeon General addressed the deadly nationwide opioid epidemic by saying users or loved ones of opioid users could save lives by knowing how to use naloxone and keeping it nearby.More >>
And with the cut of a ribbon, BREC leaders officially unwrapped the $3 million worth of upgrades at Howell Park, complete with state-of-the-art slides, swings, and perhaps the biggest draw, zip lines.More >>
A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.More >>
LSU starter Zack Hess held Texas A&M to just four hits over eight shutout innings, and the Tigers broke open a scoreless tie by batting around in the top of the fourth to score four runs and never looked back to take a 4-1 win Thursday night in the SEC series opener at Blue Bell Park in College Station.More >>
On Thursday, April 5, Governor John Bel Edwards and Representative Garret Graves announced the federal government has allocated another $1.213 billion in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for hazard mitigation projects in parishes affected by the historic flooding of August 2016.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
