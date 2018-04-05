Tigers take opener from Texas A&M 4-1 behind Hess and big 4th inning

LSU starter Zack Hess held Texas A&M to just four hits over eight shutout innings, and the Tigers broke open a scoreless tie by batting around in the top of the fourth to score four runs and never looked back to take a 4-1 win Thursday night in the SEC series opener at Blue Bell Park in College Station.

Junior Antoine Duplantis had the big blow in the rally with a 2-run single to center, and LSU (20-11, 6-4) got two clutch 2-out RBI's from Hunter Feduccia on a double to left and Bryce Jordan with another single to center.

Texas A&M (21-9, 3-7) never really threatened against Hess, who retired nine straight batters from the fourth through the seventh innings after the LSU offense gave him the lead. Hess registered five strikeouts and allowed three walks to pick up the win. The Aggies didn't score until Will Frizzell hit a solo homer off reliever Devin Fontenot in the bottom of the ninth, ending the LSU bullpen's 29 and two thirds innings scoreless streak dating back to March 21.

LSU only had seven hits, led by Duplantis who was 2-for-4 with a double, but bunched four of the six in that fourth frame. Game two of the series starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 6 and will also be televised by the SEC Network.

