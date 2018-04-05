Another $1.2B in grants allocated for projects in parishes affected by 2016 flooding

On August 12, 2016, Baton Rouge and its surrounding parishes experienced a historic flood event.More >>
LSU starter Zack Hess held Texas A&M to just four hits over eight shutout innings, and the Tigers broke open a scoreless tie by batting around in the top of the fourth to score four runs and never looked back to take a 4-1 win Thursday night in the SEC series opener at Blue Bell Park in College Station.More >>
On Thursday, April 5, Governor John Bel Edwards and Representative Garret Graves announced the federal government has allocated another $1.213 billion in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding for hazard mitigation projects in parishes affected by the historic flooding of August 2016.More >>
East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Thursday that applications are now available to the Mayor's Summer Youth Employment Program.More >>
Louisiana lawmakers sent three bills to the House floor Thursday that overhaul the TOPS program, including forcing students to repay the award if they drop out.More >>
Emergency officials are on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport Thursday afternoon.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
