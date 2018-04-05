Man detained after 2 explosives set off in California store

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A man was being questioned by investigators Thursday after two explosive devices detonated inside a Sam's Club store in Southern California, police said.
No one was injured when the explosives went off inside the store in Ontario, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Los Angeles, said Ontario Police Department spokesman Officer Eliseo Guerrero.
The man detained Thursday night had led officers on a short pursuit after he was seen leaving the store, but he eventually pulled over, Guerrero said. Bomb technicians were searching his car, but no other devices had been found, he said.
Investigators are still trying to determine a motive. The man appeared to have no connection to Sam's Club, Guerrero said.
Authorities say all of the customers and employees were accounted for and there doesn't appear to be any damage to the building.
Police were also searching a home connected to the man in the neighboring city of Fontana, Guerrero said.
Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded to assist police with the investigation.
Casey Staheli, a spokesman for Walmart which owns Sam's Club, said the company was relieved that no one was injured.
The store remained closed Thursday night as police continue to investigate, he said.
