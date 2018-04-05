Applications now available for summer youth employment program

Applications are now available for the Mayor's Summer Youth Employment Program (Source: brla.gov)

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Thursday that applications are now available to the Mayor's Summer Youth Employment Program.

The four-week program will employ 250 young people from across the parish. The program starts in June.

"My Summer Youth Employment Program serves as a young person's introduction to the workforce. These highly coveted positions offer students invaluable educational and real-world work experience while earning a livable wage during their summer break," said Broome.

Teens in EBR Parish between the ages of 14 and 17 will be placed in part-time positions in various public, private, and non-profit organizations throughout the parish. They will work in job placement sites or participate in workforce development courses in order to explore potential future career paths. The program also includes professional development classes and financial literacy training.

Students ages 18 and older can apply to serve in leadership positions in the program. Applications can be submitted starting Monday, April 16 and will be taken no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 18. Applications should be turned in to the Department of Human Resources, Recruitment and Examination Division, located at 1755 Florida Blvd. Early and late applications will not be accepted.

Applicants will be notified of acceptance in the first week of May. Click here to download an application.

