Samsung Electronics estimates 56 percent jump in profit

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Samsung Electronics says its first-quarter operating profit likely jumped 56 percent to a record high.
The South Korean tech giant estimated in its preliminary earnings report Friday that its January-March operating income was 15.6 trillion won ($14.7 billion), compared with 9.9 trillion won a year earlier. The estimate was higher than expected.
Sales rose 19 percent to an estimated 60 trillion won. The company did not disclose its estimated net income.
Analysts said Samsung likely recorded lower profit in its display business that supplies OLED screens for Apple's iPhones but strong demand for memory chips outweighed weaker display sales.
Samsung unseated Intel as the world's largest semiconductor maker last year on the back of solid demand for chips that hold data and help run programs faster for servers and phones.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to...More >>
National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to fight illegal immigration.More >>
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.More >>
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.More >>
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsMore >>
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsMore >>
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsMore >>
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsMore >>
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashMore >>
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoMore >>
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoMore >>
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseMore >>
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseMore >>
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."More >>
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."More >>