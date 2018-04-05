La. House committee advances bill forcing students to repay their TOPS award if they drop out

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Thursday that applications are now available to the Mayor's Summer Youth Employment Program.More >>
Louisiana lawmakers sent three bills to the House floor Thursday that overhaul the TOPS program, including forcing students to repay the award if they drop out.More >>
Emergency officials are on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport Thursday afternoon.More >>
A Marine from metro Baton Rouge is among four Marines killed in Tuesday’s helicopter crash in California, his family confirms.More >>
A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
As the fallout from the Facebook, Cambridge Analytica scandal continues, many Americans are searching for clues on how much information Facebook has on them and may have shared.More >>
If you haven't decided what your political likeness is yet, look no further than your Facebook settings.More >>
Chas Martin was nearby when Devyn Holmes was accidentally shot in the head Sunday. His efforts are partly why Holmes is still alive.More >>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.More >>
The K-9 was being used to search for the 13-year-old after he left his house because he was upset over a video game.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
"We are going to stay out here until we find something," Claiborne Parish Sheriff Ken Bailey said.More >>
