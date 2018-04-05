Facebook: Most users may have had public data 'scraped'

National guard contingents in U.S. states bordering Mexico say they are waiting for guidance from Washington to determine what they will do following President Donald Trump's proclamation directing deployment to...More >>
The jury picked to decide Bill Cosby's fate in the first big trial of the #MeToo era mirrors the gender and racial makeup of the group that deadlocked in last year's trial.
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronouns
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlons
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crash
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflection
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years ago
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions rise
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."
