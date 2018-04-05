Emergency officials respond to multi-vehicle wreck near Baton Rouge Airport; 2 injured

Two people were seriously injured in a wreck on I-110 S near Harding (Source: WAFB)

At least one person is critical after a wreck on I-110 S near Harding Blvd. (Source: WAFB)

Emergency officials responded the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 5 on I-110 S at Harding Boulevard near the airport. Emergency officials say two people were transported to a local hospital, one critical, and one in serious, but stable condition.

A witness tells @WAFB the dark grey car was headed northbound on I-110 and crossed over the grassy median into SB traffic. One person with critical injuries, and one other serious but stable condition. SB still shut down and will be at least another half hour. pic.twitter.com/VLlDA1PdRN — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) April 5, 2018

I-110 South is closed before Harding Boulevard due to an accident. Congestion has reached Scenic Highway. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 5, 2018

Details are limited. We will update this story when we know more.

