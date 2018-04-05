Emergency officials respond to multi-vehicle wreck near Baton Rouge Airport; 2 injured

Emergency officials are on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport Thursday afternoon.More >>
Emergency officials are on the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport Thursday afternoon.More >>
A Marine from metro Baton Rouge is among four Marines killed in Tuesday’s helicopter crash in California, his family confirms.More >>
A Marine from metro Baton Rouge is among four Marines killed in Tuesday’s helicopter crash in California, his family confirms.More >>
A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.More >>
A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.More >>
Girl Scouts Louisiana East named four women as 2018 Women of Distinction, including WAFB News Anchor Donna Britt.More >>
Girl Scouts Louisiana East named four women as 2018 Women of Distinction, including WAFB News Anchor Donna Britt.More >>
The festival will take place on Saturday, April 7 and Sunday April 8 along the Mississippi River front in downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
The festival will take place on Saturday, April 7 and Sunday April 8 along the Mississippi River front in downtown Baton Rouge.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
The classic battle between bobcat and rattlesnake took place in Scottsdale, AZ.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.More >>
A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.More >>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.More >>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.More >>
Former teacher Tad Cummins is expected to enter a guilty plea after running away with a student last year.More >>
Former teacher Tad Cummins is expected to enter a guilty plea after running away with a student last year.More >>
A northern Kentucky man is suing commonwealth officials for the right to put "IM GOD" on his license plate.More >>
A northern Kentucky man is suing commonwealth officials for the right to put "IM GOD" on his license plate.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
Police are investigating reports of "zombie-like" raccoons in Ohio.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>