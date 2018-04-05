Emergency officials respond to multi-vehicle wreck near Baton Ro - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Emergency officials respond to multi-vehicle wreck near Baton Rouge Airport; 2 injured

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
At least one person is critical after a wreck on I-110 S near Harding Blvd. (Source: WAFB) At least one person is critical after a wreck on I-110 S near Harding Blvd. (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency officials responded the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 5 on I-110 S at Harding Boulevard near the airport. Emergency officials say two people were transported to a local hospital, one critical, and one in serious, but stable condition.

Details are limited. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly