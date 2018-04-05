Emergency officials respond to multi-vehicle wreck near Baton Rouge Airport; 2 injured

At least one person is critical after a wreck on I-110 S near Harding Blvd. (Source: WAFB)

Emergency officials responded the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 5 on I-110 S at Harding Boulevard near the airport. Emergency officials say two people were transported to a local hospital, one critical, and one in serious, but stable condition.

I-110 South is closed before Harding Boulevard due to an accident. Congestion has reached Scenic Highway. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) April 5, 2018



