Strawberry and Lemon Pie

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: April 5, 2018

Prep Time: 1 hour

Yields: 8 servings

Comment:

When spring rolls around, the refreshing flavor of lemon pie fills the mouths of many people in south Louisiana. However, the tart lemon flavor can be enhanced with the addition of fresh strawberries or blueberries.

Ingredients:

½ cup diced Louisiana strawberries

3 pints Louisiana strawberries, sliced

3 tbsps fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp grated lemon zest

½ cup cornstarch

1¼ cups water

1¾ cups sugar

4 egg yolks, beaten

2 tbsps butter

1 (9-inch) baked pie shell

1 (8-ounce) package whipped cream

Method:

In a saucepan, dissolve cornstarch in water, whisking until smooth. Add lemon juice, diced strawberries, sugar, and egg yolks. Cook mixture over medium heat, cook mixture 5 minutes, stirring until sauce has thickened and resembles pie filling. Remove saucepan from heat then add lemon zest and butter, stirring constantly. Pour pie filling into pre-baked shell. Set aside to cool. Once cooled, top pie with a generous amount of whipped cream and swirl it in a decorative fashion. Beginning in the center, shingle sliced strawberries in a circular fashion until top of whipped cream is covered totally with berries. If there are any sliced berries remaining, place in a bowl and sprinkle with 2 tablespoons sugar. Stir and refrigerate along with pie for a minimum of 2–4 hours. When ready to serve, slice pie and top each slice with a teaspoon of macerated berries.