BPRD investigates break-ins in Villa Del Rey

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms detectives are investigating a rash of burglaries in the Villa Del Rey neighborhood.

Villa Del Rey is a relatively old subdivision, not far from the Mall at Cortana. Most of the homeowners say they settled there because it's usually quiet, but lately, a couple of suspects have caused quite a stir. A woman who only wanted to be identified as “Jennifer” says thieves busted into her back door while she and her family were at Easter Sunday church service.

“Everything was all over the place, the drawers from the front to the back, clothes everywhere. They ransacked the closets. A piece of my peace was gone at that point,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer says the burglars stole anything they could get their hands on, including computers, a large flat screen television, a safe, and two guns. “They had those weapons and my son and I would have walked in, and we're witnesses, and guess what,” Jennifer said.

Since Sunday, Jennifer has learned two other homes have also been broken into. The most recent incident happened Wednesday, April 4. Jennifer has invested in a high-tech home security system to protect her family and property, but she and other homeowners in Villa Del Rey are also counting on police to make their presence known.

"Gina," who says she is home during the day, has cell video of a few people she believes might be behind the break-ins. A spokesman for BRPD says a detective has been assigned to investigate the incidents.

“It's scary because I have kids and I don't want them to be in the home when someone comes in. I am armed and I will do what is necessary,” Gina said.

The ladies are also canvassing their neighborhood with fliers to make sure people are aware of the burglaries. Police believe the burglars may be driving a blue Chevy Impala, possibly a 2005 model.

