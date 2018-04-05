Surgeon general endorses drug to combat opioid deaths

(CNN) - Health care providers and authorities across the country have been struggling to help the thousands of people suffering from opioid addiction.

Now the top doctor in the U.S. is issuing a rare advisory on a drug that helps combat overdoses.

“To stop the opioid epidemic, we must stop the bleeding,” Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Thursday.

Adams, is calling for wider use of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone, commonly known as Narcan.

“If you or someone you know is at risk for an overdose, carry and know how to use naloxone,” Adams said. “An easy to use, lifesaving medication that can reverse the effects of an overdose.”

The advisory applies to:

Patients taking opioids for pain

Individuals misusing prescription drugs

People using illicit opioids like fentanyl or heroin

Health care practitioners

Family and friends of possible abusers

Others who come into contact with people at risk for opioid overdose

Last week, the CDC released a report that revealed overdose fatalities are on the rise, with more than 63,000 deaths in 2016 alone.

About two-thirds of them involved prescription or illicit opioid drug use.

“An estimated 2.1 million people in the U.S. struggle with an opioid use disorder,” Adams said. “There is a person dying every 12.5 minutes and more than half of those individuals are dying at home.”

CVS has announced it will automatically apply a coupon for the Narcan nasal spray for patients who don't have insurance, reducing the out of pocket cost to $94.99.

The company said it's the lowest price available on the market for people without insurance.

The head of the Food and Drug Administration also said this week he wants all doctors to undergo mandatory training on prescribing opioids to patients.

