US approves $1.3 billion sale of artillery to Saudi Arabia - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

US approves $1.3 billion sale of artillery to Saudi Arabia

By JOSH LEDERMAN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is signing off on selling more than $1.3 billion in artillery to Saudi Arabia as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits the United States.

The State Department says the administration told Congress on Thursday that it plans to approve the sale. Lawmakers will have 30 days to act if they want to try to stop it.

The package includes about 180 Paladin howitzer systems. The artillery-firing vehicles launch 155mm shells.

In total, the U.S. has agreed to more than $2.3 billion in arms deals with the Saudis just since Prince Mohammed arrived in the U.S. last month. A previously announced deal involved more than $1 billion in missiles.

The U.S. has raised concerns previously about heavy civilian casualties caused by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

