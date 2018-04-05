Reserved parking for WrestleMania 34

WrestleMania 34 will be in New Orleans this weekend (Source: wwe.com)

If you’re heading to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans this weekend and don’t want to wrestle for a parking spot, you might want to consider reserving a spot in advance.

Parking at the Superdome is $20 for the event, but there are several nearby parking garages offering about that same rate or even a bit lower for a reserved spot.

There are several websites that offer pay in advance options for reserved parking spots in New Orleans, including:

Thursday afternoon, SpotHero offered a reserved parking space at a garage near the event for $22 from noon to 11:59 p.m. Sunday. A parking garage on Rampart Street offered a rate of $14 for the same time period.

