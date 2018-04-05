BREC to unveil renovations to golf course at Howell Park

BREC has renovated the golf course at Howell Park, and included many new recreational activity opportunities (Source: Facebook)

BREC is set to hold a ribbon cutting at Howell Park for improvements made to the golf course there.

The park was damaged during the August 2016 flooding, and reopened to the public almost a year later.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. at the park, which is located at 5509 Winbourne Ave. in Baton Rouge. The event will include food, music, and fun.

The Howell Golf Course closed back in September of 2016 after many public meetings and surveys. The National Golf Foundation (NGF) noted the course at Howell Park had the lowest play of any public course in the country. They recommended BREC repurpose the course to make it more available to the public. After the flooding, BREC began working to transform the course.

The newly transformed park provides many recreation opportunities, such as a multi-use athletic field, outdoor basketball courts, an adventure playground for kids, a children's zipline, an amphitheater, exercise track, and new lake for fishing.

