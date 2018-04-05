Nominee would be first black chief justice in Connecticut

By DAVE COLLINS
Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy's latest nominee for chief justice of the state Supreme Court would be the first African-American to hold the judicial branch's top job.
The Democratic governor announced Thursday that he is nominating Associate Supreme Court Justice Richard Robinson for chief justice. If confirmed by the Legislature, Robinson would succeed Chase Rogers, who retired in February.
Malloy's last chief justice nominee, Associate Justice Andrew McDonald, was rejected last week by the state Senate in a mostly party-line vote in which Republicans opposed him. McDonald would have been the first openly gay state chief justice in the country. Republicans cited McDonald's rulings, while Democrats accused Republicans of anti-gay bias - which the GOP denied.
Republican Senate Republican Leader Len Fasano, of North Haven, told WFSB-TV recently that he would support Robinson's nomination.
Malloy on Thursday also nominated Superior Court Judge Steven Ecker, of New Haven, as an associate justice to succeed Robinson.
Malloy appointed Robinson, 60, of Stamford, as an associate justice in December 2013, after he had served six years on the state Appellate Court, the state's second-highest court. Robinson was first appointed as a trial court judge in 2000 by Republican Gov. John Rowland.
Robinson was an assistant corporation counsel for the city of Stamford from 1988 to 2000, which includes five years when Malloy was mayor and a brief period when McDonald was corporation counsel.
Robinson previously served as president of the Stamford branch of the NAACP, general counsel for the NAACP's Connecticut chapter and chairman of the state Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities.
"During his esteemed career in public and judicial service Justice Robinson has demonstrated a keen legal acumen and incisive insight," Malloy said. "I am confident that as chief justice, his tenure will be marked with distinction and his leadership will prove to be invaluable, should he be confirmed."
Robinson said, "If I am confirmed, I will do all that is humanly possible to live up to the high standards of this office."
Malloy launched more criticism at Republicans on Thursday for rejecting McDonald. He repeated past comments that Republicans had brought Washington-style politics to a judicial nomination process that traditionally has seen little partisanship and their actions have damaged the integrity of the judiciary.
Fasano and other Republicans have defended their opposition to McDonald. They accused McDonald of being a liberal "activist" judge and cited his rulings during his five years on the Supreme Court, including his being in the majority of a decision that effectively abolished the state's death penalty.
Malloy on Thursday also nominated five people to be Superior Court judges, including Democratic former state Sen. Eric Coleman of Bloomfield.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The jury picked to decide Bill Cosby's fate in the first big trial of the #MeToo era mirrors the gender and racial makeup of the group that deadlocked in last year's trial.More >>
The jury picked to decide Bill Cosby's fate in the first big trial of the #MeToo era mirrors the gender and racial makeup of the group that deadlocked in last year's trial.More >>
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.More >>
Wave of women running for US House seats sets record with dozens more expected to qualify for state ballots in coming weeks.More >>
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsMore >>
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsMore >>
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsMore >>
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsMore >>
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashMore >>
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoMore >>
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoMore >>
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseMore >>
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseMore >>
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."More >>
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."More >>