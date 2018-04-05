CATS receives $2.6M in federal grants for bus infrastructure improvements

Baton Rouge may soon have a more modern and improved bus system thanks to more than $2 million in federal grants the Capital Area Transit System (CATS) is set to receive.

The US Department of Transportation's Federal Transit Administration (FTA) announced Thursday that about $264 million will be given out to select projects for the improvement of safety and reliability of America's bus system.

CATS was one of 139 projects designated to receive funding. It is also the only bus system in the state selected.

"Every day, working families across America rely on buses, and these grants will ensure that these vital services continue to be both safe and efficient," said US Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

"FTA is proud to help bring new and rehabilitated buses, facilities, and equipment to communities across the country," added FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. "This marks a step forward in improving mobility for the millions of Americans who travel by bus to work, school, healthcare, and other services."

The grants will be used to fund projects for the replacement, rehabilitation, and purchase of buses, related equipment, and facilities.

