Southern vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff: By the Numbers

The road weary Jags are looking to end a six game skid this weekend against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

SERIES SCHEDULE:

Friday: 6 p.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m.

The Jags are currently fourth in the West and 3.5 games behind division leader Grambling State.

RECORDS ARK-PB SU OVERALL 10-13 7-19 CONFERENCE 7-5 4-7 STREAK L1 L6 HOME 7-6 1-1 AWAY 1-6 4-15 NEUTRAL 2-1 2-3

OFFENSE ARK-PB SU BATTING AVG .252 .262 HOME RUNS 12 4 TRIPLES 4 4 DOUBLES 40 43 RUNS/GAME 4.9 5.5 STOLEN BASES 37-51 62-90

PITCHING ARK-PB SU ERA 6.73 7.26 STRIKE OUTS 128 110 WALKS 131 135 BATTING AVG .306 .296 SAVES 3 2

