Southern vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff: By the Numbers

The road weary Jags are looking to end a six game skid this weekend against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
SERIES SCHEDULE:
Friday: 6 p.m.
Saturday: 2 p.m.
Sunday: 1 p.m.
The Jags are currently fourth in the West and 3.5 games behind division leader Grambling State.
|RECORDS
|ARK-PB
|SU
|OVERALL
|10-13
|7-19
|CONFERENCE
|7-5
|4-7
|STREAK
|L1
|L6
|HOME
|7-6
|1-1
|AWAY
|1-6
|4-15
|NEUTRAL
|2-1
|2-3
|OFFENSE
|ARK-PB
|SU
|BATTING AVG
|.252
|.262
|HOME RUNS
|12
|4
|TRIPLES
|4
|4
|DOUBLES
|40
|43
|RUNS/GAME
|4.9
|5.5
|STOLEN BASES
|37-51
|62-90
|PITCHING
|ARK-PB
|SU
|ERA
|6.73
|7.26
|STRIKE OUTS
|128
|110
|WALKS
|131
|135
|BATTING AVG
|.306
|.296
|SAVES
|3
|2
