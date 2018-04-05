Southern vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff: By the Numbers - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Southern vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff: By the Numbers

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Lee Hines Field (Source: WAFB) Lee Hines Field (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The road weary Jags are looking to end a six game skid this weekend against Arkansas-Pine Bluff. 

SERIES SCHEDULE:
Friday: 6 p.m.
Saturday: 2 p.m. 
Sunday: 1 p.m.

The Jags are currently fourth in the West and 3.5 games behind division leader Grambling State.

RECORDS ARK-PB SU
OVERALL 10-13 7-19
CONFERENCE 7-5 4-7
STREAK L1 L6
HOME 7-6 1-1
AWAY 1-6 4-15
NEUTRAL 2-1 2-3

OFFENSE ARK-PB SU
BATTING AVG .252 .262
HOME RUNS 12 4
TRIPLES 4 4
DOUBLES 40 43
RUNS/GAME 4.9 5.5
STOLEN BASES 37-51 62-90

PITCHING ARK-PB SU
ERA 6.73 7.26
STRIKE OUTS 128 110
WALKS 131 135
BATTING AVG .306 .296
SAVES 3 2

