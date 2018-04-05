Gov. Edwards provides opening remarks at 'The Over-criminalization of Minorities' symposium

Governor John Bel Edwards provided the opening remarks for a special three-hour symposium held at Southern University.

"Panelists will discuss contributing factors in the over-criminalization of minorities and explore recent developments and initiatives related to ending mass incarceration, sentencing reform, rehabilitation programs and funding, and crime prevention/deterrence. In addition, an overview of recent reforms adopted by the state of Louisiana to include strategies utilized for success will be mentioned.," states a press release.

Additional lawmakers, students and benefactors will also speak at the symposium titled “The Over-criminalization of Minorities.”

The symposium is one of several events hosted during the Law Center’s Alumni and Friends Round-up which runs April 4 - 7, 2018.

