Big 8th inning leads Bulldogs past the Jags

Southern and Mississippi State played a one run game until the Bulldogs blew the game open with a four run eighth inning, beating the Jags 5-0 .

Southern (7-19, 4-7) held State's offense to five hits behind the pitching of John Guienze, Tyler Robinson and Austin Haensel.

The trio gave up only one run and two hits in seven innings pitched.

Whilhelm Allen started the eight and struggled, giving up four runs, three hits and two base on balls.

The Jags offense could only muster five hits and no runs against eight State pitchers.

Javeyan Williams, Franky Montesino, Michael Wright, Malik Blaise and David Stanford each had a hit for Southern.

The Jags return home to host Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Lee-Hines Field beginning Friday at 6 p.m.

