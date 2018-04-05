WANTED: Man sought for alleged involvement in shooting and sexual assault during armed robbery

Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery and sexual assault on New Year's Day.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported William Garner, 53, of Baker, is being sought for his alleged involvement.

He is 5-foot-9 and weighs about 215 pounds.

Detectives said it happened at a business on Victoria Drive at Airline Highway.

According to Sgt. L'Jean Mckneely Jr. with BRPD, Garner and another man yet to be identified walked into the business with handguns and demanded for the owner to give them money.

Mckneely said the suspects tied up five victims who were inside the business at the time and sexually assaulted one of them. He added the owner was shot several times in the legs and the suspects left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Investigators reported DNA collected at the scene linked Garner to the crime. They added he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Garner is wanted on charges of armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder, false imprisonment, and first-degree rape.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

