Injuries, snarled traffic as bus overturns on way to Masters - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Injuries, snarled traffic as bus overturns on way to Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - A tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate on Thursday, injuring at least a dozen people and snarling traffic as scores of fans made the pilgrimage to one of the sport's premier events. The bus driver has been charged with driving under the influence.

The bus carrying 18 passengers crashed around 8:45 a.m. Thursday, just as fans were driving in for the tournament's first round, the Georgia State Patrol said. The driver ran off the right side, then overcorrected before the bus overturned in the median, according to a patrol news release. Several passengers were taken to the hospital, but troopers said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The crash blocked lanes in both directions about 15 miles from the golf tournament along a major route from Atlanta, where many golf fans fly in before driving the last leg. It took several hours to clear the crash, and even then authorities advised drivers to look for alternate routes.

"Major incident here. Masters traffic affected for sure," state Transportation Department officials said on Twitter.

Steven F. Hoppenbrouwer, 61, of Gwinnett County, Georgia, was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane, according to the state patrol.

The bus, which was carrying a group from Atlanta to the tournament, is owned by Jet Executive Limousine, troopers said. The Masters is one of pro golf's four major tournaments, and it draws fans from around the Southeast - and around the world.

A man who answered the phone number listed for the Georgia-based limousine company refused to comment. "We're not making any statements right now," said the man, who wouldn't give his name.

A phone listing for Hoppenbrouwer was disconnected.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement

    FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:54:11 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:09:04 GMT
    The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with U.S. regulators. (Source: FDA)The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with U.S. regulators. (Source: FDA)

    The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.

    More >>

    The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.

    More >>

  • AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans see drug addiction as a disease

    AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans see drug addiction as a disease

    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:16 AM EDT2018-04-05 13:16:21 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:09 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:09:01 GMT
    (Stephanie Strasburg/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). In this Thursday, March 22, 2018 file photo, a photo of Spenser Flowers as homecoming king at Hampton Township High School in 2014 is surrounded by other photos from ...(Stephanie Strasburg/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP). In this Thursday, March 22, 2018 file photo, a photo of Spenser Flowers as homecoming king at Hampton Township High School in 2014 is surrounded by other photos from ...
    A slim majority of Americans say drug addiction is a disease that requires medical treatment, but stigma persists.More >>
    A slim majority of Americans say drug addiction is a disease that requires medical treatment, but stigma persists.More >>

  • Bill Cosby's retrial jury mirrors first on gender, race

    Bill Cosby's retrial jury mirrors first on gender, race

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:26:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:08 PM EDT2018-04-05 18:08:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse after jury selection for his sexual assault retrial, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors and the defense have settled on the panel of 12 jurors who will s...(AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse after jury selection for his sexual assault retrial, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors and the defense have settled on the panel of 12 jurors who will s...

    The jury picked to decide Bill Cosby's fate in the first big trial of the #MeToo era mirrors the gender and racial makeup of the group that deadlocked in last year's trial.

    More >>

    The jury picked to decide Bill Cosby's fate in the first big trial of the #MeToo era mirrors the gender and racial makeup of the group that deadlocked in last year's trial.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly