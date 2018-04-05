Bus overturns on way to Masters tournament, several hurt - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Bus overturns on way to Masters tournament, several hurt

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.

The bus driver has been charged with DUI.

Georgia State Patrol officials told news outlets that the bus carrying 18 people crashed on Interstate 20 around 8:45 a.m. Thursday. Sixty-one-year-old Steven Hoppenbrouwer is also charged with failure to maintain lane.

Authorities say Hoppenbrouwer ran off the side of the road and overcorrected before the bus overturned on the median.

WJBF-TV reports the Augusta University Medical Center says five patients were seriously injured and two are in fair condition. The station reports seven other people are either in fair or critical condition at another hospital.

The bus is owned by Executive Limousine.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Philadelphia cheers NCAA champs Villanova with parade

    Philadelphia cheers NCAA champs Villanova with parade

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:16:07 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:41:03 GMT
    (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright holds up his fingers in "V" signs during a celebration of the team's NCAA tournament championship, at Jake Nevin Field House on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Villanova...(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright holds up his fingers in "V" signs during a celebration of the team's NCAA tournament championship, at Jake Nevin Field House on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Villanova...
    Philadelphia is getting the chance to celebrate yet another sports championship with a parade, this time for Villanova University's Wildcats.More >>
    Philadelphia is getting the chance to celebrate yet another sports championship with a parade, this time for Villanova University's Wildcats.More >>

  • Bus overturns on way to Masters tournament, several hurt

    Bus overturns on way to Masters tournament, several hurt

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:16 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:16:26 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:42:49 GMT
    Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.More >>
    Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.More >>

  • Surgeon general urges Americans to carry overdose antidote

    Surgeon general urges Americans to carry overdose antidote

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:15:54 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:42 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:42:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Roo...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Roo...

    The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.

    More >>

    The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly