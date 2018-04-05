Trump to visit Latin America amid trade, immigration fights

By ZEKE MILLER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is hoping to counter Chinese efforts to bolster its economic influence in the Americas during his inaugural trip to Latin America next week amid an escalating trade fight and his harsh rhetoric on immigration.
The White House says Trump is set to attend the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru and will travel to Bogota, Colombia to promote good-governance and Democracy in the Western Hemisphere.
Administration officials say no news is expected at the summit on the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement or on new sanctions on the Venezuelan government.
The officials previewed the visit for reporters Thursday on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the trip.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.More >>
The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.More >>
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsMore >>
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsMore >>
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsMore >>
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsMore >>
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashMore >>
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoMore >>
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoMore >>
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseMore >>
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseMore >>
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."More >>
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."More >>