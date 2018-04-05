WAFB photographer reflects on Central Marine who trained with his son

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office reported Cleao Dunn, 34, is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of John James Davis, 25, both of Clinton.More >>
Governor John Bel Edwards is providing the opening remarks for a special three-hour symposium being held at Southern University.More >>
Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery and sexual assault on New Year's Day.More >>
A member of the WAFB 9News Team reflects on the death of local Marine who befriended his own soon during boot camp.More >>
A Marine from metro Baton Rouge is among four Marines killed in Tuesday’s helicopter crash in California, his family confirms.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
Miller posted photos on social media of him hauling and posing with a massive hammerhead shark. He later released the animal, according to ESPN.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.More >>
