WANTED: Man allegedly threatens victim via social media posts

Police are hoping you can help them find a man accused of using social media to threaten his victim.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Anthony Bradley, 36, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He is 5-foot-8 and weighs 240 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives said Bradley harassed the victim in several social media posts, including a 7-minute video in which Bradley threatens the victim with bodily harm.

They added the posts have raised serious concern with investigators.

Bradley is facing a charge of cyberstalking when police catch up with him

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.