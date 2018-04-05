ARRESTED: Tip after 9News report leads investigators to wanted fugitive

If you’re heading to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans this weekend and don’t want to wrestle for a parking spot, you might want to consider reserving a spot in advance.More >>
If you’re heading to WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans this weekend and don’t want to wrestle for a parking spot, you might want to consider reserving a spot in advance.More >>
A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.More >>
A Parish President who was attempting to teach his 19-year-old daughter how to operate a motorcycle when the pair were involved in a crash was not wearing a helmet and is not endorsed to operate a motorcycle in Louisiana, according to sheriff’s investigators.More >>
Louisiana State Police arrested 61-year-old Edward Sutter of Ponchatoula for 17 counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.More >>
Louisiana State Police arrested 61-year-old Edward Sutter of Ponchatoula for 17 counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of domestic abuse battery.More >>
William Garner, 53, was arrested Thursday, April 5.More >>
William Garner, 53, was arrested Thursday, April 5.More >>
BREC is set to hold a ribbon cutting at Howell Park for improvements made to the golf course there.More >>
BREC is set to hold a ribbon cutting at Howell Park for improvements made to the golf course there.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Atlanta police said on Twitter that the body of CDC employee Timothy Cunningham had been discovered Tuesday.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Kiara Holm was kidnapped and assaulted last June by a man she met on an anonymous dating app.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
Nasim Aghdam posted videos under the online name Nasime Sabz, and a website in that name decried YouTube's policies, saying the company was trying to "suppress" content creators.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
Train cars containing millions of pounds of human poo have sat in an Alabama railyard since February.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
CSU predictions are for 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes and 3 major hurricanes.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Three juveniles are dead in Irmo following a crash that started as a traffic stop for speeding with a stolen car, according to the Irmo Police Department.More >>
Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.More >>
Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
The affidavit said their hands were bound behind their back, and the slain man appeared to have multiple knife wounds. Their bodies were found in an abandoned mine shaft.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
Sporting a black eye, the suspect was charged with breaking and entering, to which he pleaded not guilty.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>
A dream comes true during Round 1 of The Masters. Lifelong golf fan and Columbia native Shane Caldwell met his favorite pro golfer, Tiger Woods.More >>