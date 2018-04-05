ARRESTED: Tip after 9News report leads investigators to wanted fugitive

Not long after 9News posted to social media and aired information on the noon broadcast, a tipster called Crime Stoppers to provide the location of a wanted fugitive.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Anthony Bradley, 36, was wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department for harassing a victim in several social media posts.

The posts allegedly include a 7-minute video in which Bradley threatens the victim with bodily harm.

They added the posts have raised serious concern with investigators.

Bradley was located less than an hour after his mug shot was shown on 9News and on our Facebook page. He is charged with cyberstalking and will be booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.