C. Rod Prejean Sr., former Brusly mayor, passes away

C. Rod Prejean Sr., who served as mayor of Brusly for eight years, has passed away. He was 85 years old.

Prejean was mayor of Brusly from 1980 - 1988.

He served in the US Marine Corps and fought in the Korean War.

He was also the "Voice of the Brusly Panthers," announcing football games for more than 25 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Prejean's memory to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Building Fund or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

