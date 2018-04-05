'Nightmare bacteria' found in 27 states, CDC says

"Nightmare bacteria" with unusual resistance to antibiotics of last resort were found more than 200 times in the United States last year in a first-of-a-kind hunt.

"Nightmare bacteria" with unusual resistance to antibiotics of last resort were found more than 200 times in the United States last year in a first-of-a-kind hunt.

(CDC via AP, File). FILE- This undated file illustration made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta depicts Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, one of the germs that can evolve to resist antibiotics. "Nightmare bacteria" w...

(CDC via AP, File). FILE- This undated file illustration made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta depicts Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, one of the germs that can evolve to resist antibiotics. "Nightmare bacteria" w...

The "nightmare bacteria" hasn't spread widely yet. But the CDC said about 23,000 Americans still die from antibiotic-resistant germs every year. (Source: CNN)

(CNN) - Antibiotic-resistant germs have been found in locations across the U.S.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said the first nationwide test for those germs was conducted last year.

Researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.

The "nightmare bacteria" - or bacteria that is resistant to all or most antibiotics tested - hasn't as spread widely yet, though they are found in 27 states.

The CDC said about 23,000 Americans still die from antibiotic-resistant germs every year.

The agency is promoting an aggressive strategy to keep the bacteria contained.

It also said people can protect themselves by washing their hands and disinfecting any cuts.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.