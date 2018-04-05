'Nightmare bacteria' found in 27 states, CDC says - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

'Nightmare bacteria' found in 27 states, CDC says

The "nightmare bacteria" hasn't spread widely yet. But the CDC said about 23,000 Americans still die from antibiotic-resistant germs every year. (Source: CNN) The "nightmare bacteria" hasn't spread widely yet. But the CDC said about 23,000 Americans still die from antibiotic-resistant germs every year. (Source: CNN)

  • Links Mentioned on WAFBMore>>

  • CDC: Drug-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' pose growing threat

    CDC: Drug-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' pose growing threat

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:14:15 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:02 PM EDT2018-04-06 00:02:09 GMT
    (CDC via AP, File). FILE- This undated file illustration made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta depicts Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, one of the germs that can evolve to resist antibiotics. "Nightmare bacteria" w...(CDC via AP, File). FILE- This undated file illustration made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta depicts Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, one of the germs that can evolve to resist antibiotics. "Nightmare bacteria" w...
    "Nightmare bacteria" with unusual resistance to antibiotics of last resort were found more than 200 times in the United States last year in a first-of-a-kind hunt.More >>
    "Nightmare bacteria" with unusual resistance to antibiotics of last resort were found more than 200 times in the United States last year in a first-of-a-kind hunt.More >>

(CNN) - Antibiotic-resistant germs have been found in locations across the U.S.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Tuesday said the first nationwide test for those germs was conducted last year.

Researchers found more than 200 genes that make some bacteria antibiotic resistant.

The "nightmare bacteria" - or bacteria that is resistant to all or most antibiotics tested - hasn't as spread widely yet, though they are found in 27 states.

The CDC said about 23,000 Americans still die from antibiotic-resistant germs every year.

The agency is promoting an aggressive strategy to keep the bacteria contained.

It also said people can protect themselves by washing their hands and disinfecting any cuts.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Latest health & fitness newsLatest health & fitness newsMore>>

  • Opioid addiction costs employers $2.6B a year for care

    Opioid addiction costs employers $2.6B a year for care

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-04-05 11:56:07 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:02 PM EDT2018-04-06 00:02:13 GMT
    Report shows large employers spent $2.6 billion to treat opioid addiction and overdoses in 2016, an eightfold increase since 2004.More >>
    Report shows large employers spent $2.6 billion to treat opioid addiction and overdoses in 2016, an eightfold increase since 2004.More >>

  • Getting kids to a good weight by 13 may help avoid diabetes

    Getting kids to a good weight by 13 may help avoid diabetes

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 5:18 PM EDT2018-04-04 21:18:48 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:02 PM EDT2018-04-06 00:02:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Sison). This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. New research released on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 suggests there's a critical window for overweight kids to get to a healthy level. Those who shed ...(AP Photo/Patrick Sison). This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. New research released on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 suggests there's a critical window for overweight kids to get to a healthy level. Those who shed ...
    Overweight kids who get to a healthy weight by age 13 have same risk of developing diabetes in adulthood as someone who never weighed too much.More >>
    Overweight kids who get to a healthy weight by age 13 have same risk of developing diabetes in adulthood as someone who never weighed too much.More >>

  • CDC: Drug-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' pose growing threat

    CDC: Drug-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' pose growing threat

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:14:15 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:02 PM EDT2018-04-06 00:02:09 GMT
    (CDC via AP, File). FILE- This undated file illustration made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta depicts Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, one of the germs that can evolve to resist antibiotics. "Nightmare bacteria" w...(CDC via AP, File). FILE- This undated file illustration made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta depicts Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, one of the germs that can evolve to resist antibiotics. "Nightmare bacteria" w...
    "Nightmare bacteria" with unusual resistance to antibiotics of last resort were found more than 200 times in the United States last year in a first-of-a-kind hunt.More >>
    "Nightmare bacteria" with unusual resistance to antibiotics of last resort were found more than 200 times in the United States last year in a first-of-a-kind hunt.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly