LSU at Texas A&M: By the Numbers

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

No. 17 LSU travels to College Station to meet No. 23 Texas A&M in a three game series beginning Thursday night.

SERIES SCHEDULE:
Thursday: 7 p.m.
Friday: 6 p.m. 
Saturday: 2 p.m.

TV: Thursday and Friday's games will be televised on the SEC Network

ONLINE: All three games may be viewed on SEC Network+, accessible at WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.

The Tigers are currently one game behind Ole Miss in the SEC West standings.

RECORDS LSU A&M
OVERALL 19-11 21-8
CONFERENCE 5-4 3-6
STREAK W2 W1
HOME 18-6 15-3
AWAY 1-4 4-4
NEUTRAL 0-1 2-1

OFFENSE LSU A&M
BATTING AVG .299 .288
HOME RUNS 24 27
TRIPLES 10 12
DOUBLES 61 56
RUNS/GAME 6.3 6.6
STOLEN BASES 35-41 18-21

Top hitters for the Aggies:
Michael Helman: .400 batting average, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs and  22    RBI 
Braden Shewmake: .322 batting average, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs and 29 RBI    
Logan Foster: .312 batting average, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs and 30 RBI

PITCHING LSU A&M
ERA 3.73 2.83
STRIKE OUTS 288 255
WALKS 104 88
BATTING AVG .236 .226
SAVES 4 6

PITCHING MATCHUPS:
Game 1
LSU: Zack Hess (4-3, 4.93 ERA, 38.1 IP, 21 BB, 55 SO)
A&M: Stephen Kolek (3-3, 3.02 ERA, 41.2 IP, 16 BB, 40 SO) 

Game 2
LSU: Caleb Gilbert (3-2, 3.79 ERA, 38.0 IP, 9 BB, 26 SO)
A&M: John Doxakis (4-1, 2.03 ERA, 40.0 IP, 8 BB, 38 SO) 

Game 3
LSU: Ma’Khail Hilliard (6-1, 0.76 ERA, 35.1 IP, 11 BB, 37 SO)
A&M: Mitchell Kilkenny (6-0, 1.59 ERA, 45.1 IP, 11 BB, 40 SO)

Aggies bullpen ace: 
Nolan Hoffman: 2-1 with a 0.72 ERA and 4 saves in 16 relief appearances. This season, Hoffman has 29 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched with only 5 base on balls.

