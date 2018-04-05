LSU at Texas A&M: By the Numbers

No. 17 LSU travels to College Station to meet No. 23 Texas A&M in a three game series beginning Thursday night.
SERIES SCHEDULE:
Thursday: 7 p.m.
Friday: 6 p.m.
Saturday: 2 p.m.
TV: Thursday and Friday's games will be televised on the SEC Network
ONLINE: All three games may be viewed on SEC Network+, accessible at WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.
The Tigers are currently one game behind Ole Miss in the SEC West standings.
|RECORDS
|LSU
|A&M
|OVERALL
|19-11
|21-8
|CONFERENCE
|5-4
|3-6
|STREAK
|W2
|W1
|HOME
|18-6
|15-3
|AWAY
|1-4
|4-4
|NEUTRAL
|0-1
|2-1
|OFFENSE
|LSU
|A&M
|BATTING AVG
|.299
|.288
|HOME RUNS
|24
|27
|TRIPLES
|10
|12
|DOUBLES
|61
|56
|RUNS/GAME
|6.3
|6.6
|STOLEN BASES
|35-41
|18-21
Top hitters for the Aggies:
Michael Helman: .400 batting average, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs and 22 RBI
Braden Shewmake: .322 batting average, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs and 29 RBI
Logan Foster: .312 batting average, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs and 30 RBI
|PITCHING
|LSU
|A&M
|ERA
|3.73
|2.83
|STRIKE OUTS
|288
|255
|WALKS
|104
|88
|BATTING AVG
|.236
|.226
|SAVES
|4
|6
PITCHING MATCHUPS:
Game 1
LSU: Zack Hess (4-3, 4.93 ERA, 38.1 IP, 21 BB, 55 SO)
A&M: Stephen Kolek (3-3, 3.02 ERA, 41.2 IP, 16 BB, 40 SO)
Game 2
LSU: Caleb Gilbert (3-2, 3.79 ERA, 38.0 IP, 9 BB, 26 SO)
A&M: John Doxakis (4-1, 2.03 ERA, 40.0 IP, 8 BB, 38 SO)
Game 3
LSU: Ma’Khail Hilliard (6-1, 0.76 ERA, 35.1 IP, 11 BB, 37 SO)
A&M: Mitchell Kilkenny (6-0, 1.59 ERA, 45.1 IP, 11 BB, 40 SO)
Aggies bullpen ace:
Nolan Hoffman: 2-1 with a 0.72 ERA and 4 saves in 16 relief appearances. This season, Hoffman has 29 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched with only 5 base on balls.
