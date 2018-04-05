LSU at Texas A&M: By the Numbers

No. 17 LSU travels to College Station to meet No. 23 Texas A&M in a three game series beginning Thursday night.

SERIES SCHEDULE:

Thursday: 7 p.m.

Friday: 6 p.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m.

TV: Thursday and Friday's games will be televised on the SEC Network

ONLINE: All three games may be viewed on SEC Network+, accessible at WatchESPN.com and the Watch ESPN app.

The Tigers are currently one game behind Ole Miss in the SEC West standings.

RECORDS LSU A&M OVERALL 19-11 21-8 CONFERENCE 5-4 3-6 STREAK W2 W1 HOME 18-6 15-3 AWAY 1-4 4-4 NEUTRAL 0-1 2-1

RELATED STORY: SEC baseball: Week 3 standings and weekend matchups

OFFENSE LSU A&M BATTING AVG .299 .288 HOME RUNS 24 27 TRIPLES 10 12 DOUBLES 61 56 RUNS/GAME 6.3 6.6 STOLEN BASES 35-41 18-21

Top hitters for the Aggies:

Michael Helman: .400 batting average, 10 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs and 22 RBI

Braden Shewmake: .322 batting average, 4 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs and 29 RBI

Logan Foster: .312 batting average, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 6 home runs and 30 RBI

PITCHING LSU A&M ERA 3.73 2.83 STRIKE OUTS 288 255 WALKS 104 88 BATTING AVG .236 .226 SAVES 4 6

PITCHING MATCHUPS:

Game 1

LSU: Zack Hess (4-3, 4.93 ERA, 38.1 IP, 21 BB, 55 SO)

A&M: Stephen Kolek (3-3, 3.02 ERA, 41.2 IP, 16 BB, 40 SO)

Game 2

LSU: Caleb Gilbert (3-2, 3.79 ERA, 38.0 IP, 9 BB, 26 SO)

A&M: John Doxakis (4-1, 2.03 ERA, 40.0 IP, 8 BB, 38 SO)

Game 3

LSU: Ma’Khail Hilliard (6-1, 0.76 ERA, 35.1 IP, 11 BB, 37 SO)

A&M: Mitchell Kilkenny (6-0, 1.59 ERA, 45.1 IP, 11 BB, 40 SO)

Aggies bullpen ace:

Nolan Hoffman: 2-1 with a 0.72 ERA and 4 saves in 16 relief appearances. This season, Hoffman has 29 strikeouts in 25 innings pitched with only 5 base on balls.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.