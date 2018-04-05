All clear after Massachusetts Air Force base locked down - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

All clear after Massachusetts Air Force base locked down

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) - The all-clear has been given after a brief lockdown at a Massachusetts Air Force base.

A spokeswoman for Hanscom Air Force Base just west of Boston says that there was a lockdown Thursday morning but that the all-clear has been given and there is no danger.

She could not immediately provide details on what prompted the lockdown.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Woman who flipped off Trump's motorcade sues employer

    Woman who flipped off Trump's motorcade sues employer

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:46 AM EDT2018-04-05 14:46:11 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-05 14:52:31 GMT
    The woman who lost her job after displaying her middle finger at President Donald Trump's motorcade is suing her employer.More >>
    The woman who lost her job after displaying her middle finger at President Donald Trump's motorcade is suing her employer.More >>

  • After scandals, Colorado lawmakers study misconduct policy

    After scandals, Colorado lawmakers study misconduct policy

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:46 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:46:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-05 14:52:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado State Sen. Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs, looks on during a debate on the chamber's floor about a Democratic resolution calling for Baumgardner's expulsion Monday, April 2, 2018, in the state Capitol in ...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado State Sen. Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs, looks on during a debate on the chamber's floor about a Democratic resolution calling for Baumgardner's expulsion Monday, April 2, 2018, in the state Capitol in ...
    As the Colorado Legislature grapples with sexual misconduct allegations, lawmakers are set to receive recommended changes to the workplace harassment policy Thursday.More >>
    As the Colorado Legislature grapples with sexual misconduct allegations, lawmakers are set to receive recommended changes to the workplace harassment policy Thursday.More >>

  • The Latest: Cosby arrives for 4th day of jury selection

    The Latest: Cosby arrives for 4th day of jury selection

    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:56 AM EDT2018-04-05 12:56:15 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:52 AM EDT2018-04-05 14:52:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse after jury selection for his sexual assault retrial, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors and the defense have settled on the panel of 12 jurors who will s...(AP Photo/Chris Szagola). Bill Cosby leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse after jury selection for his sexual assault retrial, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Prosecutors and the defense have settled on the panel of 12 jurors who will s...
    Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived for the fourth day of jury selection in his retrial on sexual assault charges.More >>
    Comedian Bill Cosby has arrived for the fourth day of jury selection in his retrial on sexual assault charges.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly