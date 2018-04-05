Shooter report at Massachusetts Air Force base a false alarm

BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) - A report of an active shooter at a Massachusetts Air Force base that prompted a brief lockdown and shelter-in-place order turned out to be a false alarm.
A spokeswoman for Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, west of Boston, says the report of a shooter came in to security just after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Security personnel investigated and issued the all-clear 16 minutes later.
Spokeswoman Patty Welsh says the false alarm was caused when someone misidentified a piece of equipment being used for an indoor display.
The base does not have any planes, but acquires and develops weapons systems. It is adjacent to, but not affiliated with Hanscom Field, a civilian airport.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.More >>
The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.More >>
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsMore >>
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsMore >>
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsMore >>
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsMore >>
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashMore >>
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoMore >>
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoMore >>
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseMore >>
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseMore >>
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."More >>
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."More >>