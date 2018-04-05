Opioid addiction costs employers $2.6B a year for care - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Opioid addiction costs employers $2.6B a year for care

By The Associated Press

A new report shows large employers spent $2.6 billion to treat opioid addiction and overdoses in 2016, an eightfold increase since 2004. More than half went to treat employees' children.

The analysis released Thursday by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation finds such spending cost companies and workers about $26 per enrollee in 2016.

Employers have been limiting insurance coverage of opioids because of concerns about addiction. The report finds spending on opioid prescriptions falling 27 percent from a peak in 2009.

Researchers analyzed insurance claims from employers with more than 1,000 workers. Most are self-insured, meaning they assume the financial risk.

Workers share the costs. Steve Wojcik of the National Business Group on Health says for every $5 increase, employers typically cover $4 and pass $1 to workers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Opioid addiction costs employers $2.6B a year for care

    Opioid addiction costs employers $2.6B a year for care

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-04-05 11:56:07 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 9:06 AM EDT2018-04-05 13:06:51 GMT
    Report shows large employers spent $2.6 billion to treat opioid addiction and overdoses in 2016, an eightfold increase since 2004.More >>
    Report shows large employers spent $2.6 billion to treat opioid addiction and overdoses in 2016, an eightfold increase since 2004.More >>

  • After scandals, Colorado lawmakers study misconduct policy

    After scandals, Colorado lawmakers study misconduct policy

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:46 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:46:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:58 AM EDT2018-04-05 12:58:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado State Sen. Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs, looks on during a debate on the chamber's floor about a Democratic resolution calling for Baumgardner's expulsion Monday, April 2, 2018, in the state Capitol in ...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado State Sen. Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs, looks on during a debate on the chamber's floor about a Democratic resolution calling for Baumgardner's expulsion Monday, April 2, 2018, in the state Capitol in ...
    As the Colorado Legislature grapples with sexual misconduct allegations, lawmakers are set to receive recommended changes to the workplace harassment policy Thursday.More >>
    As the Colorado Legislature grapples with sexual misconduct allegations, lawmakers are set to receive recommended changes to the workplace harassment policy Thursday.More >>

  • Surgeon general urges Americans to carry overdose antidote

    Surgeon general urges Americans to carry overdose antidote

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:15:54 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:58 AM EDT2018-04-05 12:58:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Roo...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Roo...

    The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.

    More >>

    The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly