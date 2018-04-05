Uber suspends main service in Greece after new law - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Uber suspends main service in Greece after new law

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Ride-hailing company Uber says it will suspend its service in Greece using private drivers following new legislation approved by the Greek parliament that placed stricter operating restrictions on the company.

In an email sent to customers Thursday, the company said it would suspend its UberX service running in Athens at the end of the working day Monday "until the appropriate solutions are worked out." However, it said it would continue operating its conventional taxi service.

Taxi drivers' associations had pressed the government to make the legal changes and held a strike in Athens last month. They had argued that using private drivers was creating unfair competition at the expense of licensed drivers.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Opioid addiction costs employers $2.6B a year for care

    Opioid addiction costs employers $2.6B a year for care

    Thursday, April 5 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-04-05 11:56:07 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:58 AM EDT2018-04-05 12:58:49 GMT
    Report shows large employers spent $2.6 billion to treat opioid addiction and overdoses in 2016, an eightfold increase since 2004.More >>
    Report shows large employers spent $2.6 billion to treat opioid addiction and overdoses in 2016, an eightfold increase since 2004.More >>

  • After scandals, Colorado lawmakers study misconduct policy

    After scandals, Colorado lawmakers study misconduct policy

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:46 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:46:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:58 AM EDT2018-04-05 12:58:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado State Sen. Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs, looks on during a debate on the chamber's floor about a Democratic resolution calling for Baumgardner's expulsion Monday, April 2, 2018, in the state Capitol in ...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado State Sen. Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs, looks on during a debate on the chamber's floor about a Democratic resolution calling for Baumgardner's expulsion Monday, April 2, 2018, in the state Capitol in ...
    As the Colorado Legislature grapples with sexual misconduct allegations, lawmakers are set to receive recommended changes to the workplace harassment policy Thursday.More >>
    As the Colorado Legislature grapples with sexual misconduct allegations, lawmakers are set to receive recommended changes to the workplace harassment policy Thursday.More >>

  • Surgeon general urges Americans to carry overdose antidote

    Surgeon general urges Americans to carry overdose antidote

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:15:54 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 8:58 AM EDT2018-04-05 12:58:28 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Roo...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Roo...

    The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.

    More >>

    The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly