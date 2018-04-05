Troopers investigate deadly pedestrian crash in West Baton Rouge Parish

A person was hit and killed Wednesday night while trying to cross a highway in West Baton Rouge Parish.

It happened on US 190 near Ferd Lane in front of a casino gas station around 10:30 p.m.

It is along the stretch of US 190 between Port Allen and Erwinville.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating the crash.

The victim's name has not been released.

It is also not yet known if the driver who hit the pedestrian stayed on the scene or if the driver will face charges.

LSP investigators are expected to release details on the crash later in the day.

