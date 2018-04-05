Troopers investigate deadly pedestrian crash in West Baton Rouge Parish

A person was hit and killed Wednesday night while trying to cross a highway in West Baton Rouge Parish. It happened on US 190 near Ferd Lane in front of a casino gas station around 10:30 p.m.More >>
The BREC Commission held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to address complaints about the Baton Rouge Zoo and to say they are fully committed to improving the facility in its current location.More >>
For those looking for cheaper drinks, one dollar margaritas are back at Applebee's.More >>
Lawmakers at the Louisiana capitol, including the governor, are calling out leaders on a national stage.More >>
NFL personnel were on hand Wednesday at A.W. Mumford Stadium to watch a group of former Southern Jaguars workout, most notably All-American and three-time first-team all SWAC defensive back Danny Johnson.More >>
A military jet crashed over central Nevada during an exercise Wednesday.More >>
