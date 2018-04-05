Troopers investigate crash that killed 1 pedestrian, seriously i - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Troopers investigate crash that killed 1 pedestrian, seriously injured another

US 190 in West Baton Rouge Parish (Source: WAFB) US 190 in West Baton Rouge Parish (Source: WAFB)
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Two people were hit by a car, leaving one dead, Wednesday night while they were trying to cross a highway in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Louisiana State Police reported Lani Jachetta, 65, of Pachuta, MS, was killed in the crash. Troopers said Michael Storey, 58, of Nashville, TN, suffered serious injuries.

It happened on US 190 near Ferd Lane in front of a casino gas station just after 10 p.m. It is along the stretch of US 190 between Port Allen and Erwinville.

Sr. Tpr. Bryan Lee with LSP said the investigation so far shows Jachetta and Storey walked right into the path of a 2014 Buick Verano. He added Jachetta was pronounced dead at the scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, while Storey was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to Lee, the driver of the car was not injured and has not been charged.

The crash is still being investigated.

