The Latest: China-US tariff row: Virginia farmers will hurt - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

The Latest: China-US tariff row: Virginia farmers will hurt

(AP Photo/Andy Wong). A sales person attends his customers near the Tesla electric vehicles at a showroom in Beijing, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The United States and China, the world's two largest economies, have roiled financial markets and fueled fear... (AP Photo/Andy Wong). A sales person attends his customers near the Tesla electric vehicles at a showroom in Beijing, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The United States and China, the world's two largest economies, have roiled financial markets and fueled fear...
(AP Photo/Andy Wong). A man eats at a restaurant serving imported American beefs at a shopping mall in Beijing, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The United States and China, the world's two largest economies, have roiled financial markets and fueled fears of a... (AP Photo/Andy Wong). A man eats at a restaurant serving imported American beefs at a shopping mall in Beijing, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The United States and China, the world's two largest economies, have roiled financial markets and fueled fears of a...
(AP Photo/Andy Wong). A man eats at a restaurant serving imported American beefs at a shopping mall in Beijing, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The United States and China, the world's two largest economies, have roiled financial markets and fueled fears of a... (AP Photo/Andy Wong). A man eats at a restaurant serving imported American beefs at a shopping mall in Beijing, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The United States and China, the world's two largest economies, have roiled financial markets and fueled fears of a...
(AP Photo/Andy Wong). A sales person stands inside a Tesla electric vehicle showroom in Beijing, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The United States and China, the world's two largest economies, have roiled financial markets and fueled fears of a protracted tra... (AP Photo/Andy Wong). A sales person stands inside a Tesla electric vehicle showroom in Beijing, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The United States and China, the world's two largest economies, have roiled financial markets and fueled fears of a protracted tra...

BEIJING (AP) - The Latest on the escalating trade dispute between China and the United States (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

A spokeswoman for the agricultural department of Virginia says the state would suffer if China follows through on new tariffs for U.S. imports.

Elaine Lidholm said Wednesday that China is the state's largest export market for agricultural goods, and farming is its biggest private industry. So new tariffs could jeopardize businesses dealing in Virginia soybeans, pork, apples and wine.

China hasn't set a date for new tariffs it said it might impose on more than 100 American products in response to President Trump's plans for new tariffs on Chinese goods. It says the plan depends on when the U.S. imposes its tariffs. And there's still time for the countries to negotiate a deal.

___

2:00 p.m.

China's threat to raise tariffs on U.S. goods could be a disaster for American soybean farmers but a boon to their Brazilian and Argentine competitors, European aerospace companies and Japanese whiskey distillers.

Regulators picked products China can get elsewhere when they made a $50 billion list including soybeans and small aircraft targeted for possible retaliation in a spiraling technology dispute with Washington.

Economist Lu Feng at Peking University's School of National Development says that should help minimize China's losses in the event President Donald Trump goes ahead with a planned tariff hike and Beijing responds.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • CDC: Drug-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' pose growing threat

    CDC: Drug-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' pose growing threat

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:14:15 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-04-05 09:36:25 GMT
    (CDC via AP, File). FILE- This undated file illustration made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta depicts Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, one of the germs that can evolve to resist antibiotics. "Nightmare bacteria" w...(CDC via AP, File). FILE- This undated file illustration made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta depicts Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, one of the germs that can evolve to resist antibiotics. "Nightmare bacteria" w...
    "Nightmare bacteria" with unusual resistance to antibiotics of last resort were found more than 200 times in the United States last year in a first-of-a-kind hunt.More >>
    "Nightmare bacteria" with unusual resistance to antibiotics of last resort were found more than 200 times in the United States last year in a first-of-a-kind hunt.More >>

  • Surgeon general urges Americans to carry overdose antidote

    Surgeon general urges Americans to carry overdose antidote

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:15:54 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-04-05 09:36:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Roo...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Roo...

    The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.

    More >>

    The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.

    More >>

  • FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement

    FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:54:11 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-04-05 09:36:13 GMT
    The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with U.S. regulators. (Source: FDA)The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with U.S. regulators. (Source: FDA)

    The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.

    More >>

    The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly