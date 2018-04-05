China-US tariff spat: Mostly losers, but some winners too - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China-US tariff spat: Mostly losers, but some winners too

(AP Photo/Andy Wong). A sales person attends his customers near the Tesla electric vehicles at a showroom in Beijing, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The United States and China, the world's two largest economies, have roiled financial markets and fueled fear... (AP Photo/Andy Wong). A sales person attends his customers near the Tesla electric vehicles at a showroom in Beijing, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The United States and China, the world's two largest economies, have roiled financial markets and fueled fear...
(AP Photo/Andy Wong). A man eats at a restaurant serving imported American beefs at a shopping mall in Beijing, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The United States and China, the world's two largest economies, have roiled financial markets and fueled fears of a... (AP Photo/Andy Wong). A man eats at a restaurant serving imported American beefs at a shopping mall in Beijing, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The United States and China, the world's two largest economies, have roiled financial markets and fueled fears of a...
(AP Photo/Andy Wong). A man eats at a restaurant serving imported American beefs at a shopping mall in Beijing, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The United States and China, the world's two largest economies, have roiled financial markets and fueled fears of a... (AP Photo/Andy Wong). A man eats at a restaurant serving imported American beefs at a shopping mall in Beijing, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The United States and China, the world's two largest economies, have roiled financial markets and fueled fears of a...
(AP Photo/Andy Wong). A sales person stands inside a Tesla electric vehicle showroom in Beijing, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The United States and China, the world's two largest economies, have roiled financial markets and fueled fears of a protracted tra... (AP Photo/Andy Wong). A sales person stands inside a Tesla electric vehicle showroom in Beijing, Thursday, April 5, 2018. The United States and China, the world's two largest economies, have roiled financial markets and fueled fears of a protracted tra...

BEIJING (AP) - China's threat to raise tariffs on U.S. goods could be a disaster for American soybean farmers but a boon to their Brazilian and Argentine competitors, European aerospace companies and Japanese whiskey distillers.

Regulators picked products China can get elsewhere when they made a $50 billion list including soybeans and small aircraft targeted for possible retaliation in a spiraling technology dispute with Washington.

Economist Lu Feng at Peking University's School of National Development says that should help minimize China's losses in the event President Donald Trump goes ahead with a planned tariff hike and Beijing responds.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Federal judge expands tribal ID options for North Dakota

    Federal judge expands tribal ID options for North Dakota

    Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:30 PM EDT2018-04-04 23:30:19 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-04-05 07:22:32 GMT
    A federal judge has agreed to expand the proof of identity Native Americans can use for North Dakota elections, a decision reversing his temporary order that allowed voters without a state-approved ID to cast...More >>
    A federal judge has agreed to expand the proof of identity Native Americans can use for North Dakota elections, a decision reversing his temporary order that allowed voters without a state-approved ID to cast ballots by signing a legal document.More >>

  • After scandals, Colorado lawmakers study misconduct policy

    After scandals, Colorado lawmakers study misconduct policy

    Thursday, April 5 2018 2:46 AM EDT2018-04-05 06:46:33 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-04-05 07:22:23 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado State Sen. Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs, looks on during a debate on the chamber's floor about a Democratic resolution calling for Baumgardner's expulsion Monday, April 2, 2018, in the state Capitol in ...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado State Sen. Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulphur Springs, looks on during a debate on the chamber's floor about a Democratic resolution calling for Baumgardner's expulsion Monday, April 2, 2018, in the state Capitol in ...
    As the Colorado Legislature grapples with sexual misconduct allegations, lawmakers are set to receive recommended changes to the workplace harassment policy Thursday.More >>
    As the Colorado Legislature grapples with sexual misconduct allegations, lawmakers are set to receive recommended changes to the workplace harassment policy Thursday.More >>

  • Surgeon general urges Americans to carry overdose antidote

    Surgeon general urges Americans to carry overdose antidote

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:15:54 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:22 AM EDT2018-04-05 07:22:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Roo...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Roo...

    The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.

    More >>

    The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly