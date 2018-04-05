No end in sight to Oklahoma teachers strike

A teacher walkout in Oklahoma is entering its third day in a red state rebellion stretching from West Virginia to Arizona that is putting Republicans on the defensive.More >>
Lawton families have found themselves working to watch over kids with schools closed during the statewide teacher walkout.More >>
According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
The Oklahoma governor signed legislation last week granting teachers pay raises of 15 to 18 percent. But some educators - who haven't seen a pay increase in 10 years - say that isn't good enough and walked out.More >>
James Deming plays a firefighter and his son plays the legislature in a video that Deming said explains the education budget crisis in a way people can better understand.More >>
California and New York topped average teacher pay in 2016. South Dakota and Mississippi rank among the lowest.More >>
Thousands have thronged the Capitol for three straight days seeking more money for the classrooms.More >>
Authorities say a tour bus headed to the Masters golf tournament flipped over on a Georgia interstate, injuring at least a dozen people.More >>
Bob Dylan, Kesha and St. Vincent have reimagined popular love songs to honor the LGBTQ community, and the singers are doing it by switching pronounsMore >>
John Young was born with dwarfism, but that hasn't stopped him from conquering multiple marathons and triathlonsMore >>
Police in Aurora say two men rescued a Warrenville man, pulling him away from a car after a fiery single-vehicle crashMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Admirers of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. are marking the anniversary of his death with marches, speeches and quiet reflectionMore >>
Four retired journalists are recalling their roles in helping The Associated Press report the death of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years agoMore >>
US proposes tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese products as trade tensions riseMore >>
President Donald Trump says he expects to decide "very quickly" whether to remove U.S. troops from war-torn Syria, saying their primary mission was to defeat the Islamic State group and "we've almost completed that task."More >>
