Michelle Obama headlines women's leadership conference - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Michelle Obama headlines women's leadership conference

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File). FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017 file photo, Michelle Obama address the crowd during a conversation with poet Elizabeth Alexander at the second day of the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. The former first lady is sc... (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File). FILE - In this Nov. 1, 2017 file photo, Michelle Obama address the crowd during a conversation with poet Elizabeth Alexander at the second day of the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. The former first lady is sc...

BOSTON (AP) - Former first lady Michelle Obama is in Boston to address a forum devoted to empowering women to become leaders in their fields.

Obama is scheduled to participate in a moderated conversation at Thursday's closing session of the 39th annual Simmons Leadership Conference. The event is the longest-running women's leadership event in the U.S.

Organizers say they invited Obama because she's "a passionate and tireless champion of women, families and young people."

Other participants include news anchor and women's rights advocate Gretchen Carlson and former CIA operative and author Valerie Plame.

This year's conference is being held at Boston's Seaport World Trade Center with the theme "Disrupt the Ordinary." More than 3,400 people have registered for the event.

Past speakers have included Madeleine Albright, Hillary Clinton, Billie Jean King and Oprah Winfrey.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • CDC: Drug-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' pose growing threat

    CDC: Drug-resistant 'nightmare bacteria' pose growing threat

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 1:14 PM EDT2018-04-03 17:14:15 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:38:47 GMT
    (CDC via AP, File). FILE- This undated file illustration made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta depicts Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, one of the germs that can evolve to resist antibiotics. "Nightmare bacteria" w...(CDC via AP, File). FILE- This undated file illustration made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta depicts Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, one of the germs that can evolve to resist antibiotics. "Nightmare bacteria" w...
    "Nightmare bacteria" with unusual resistance to antibiotics of last resort were found more than 200 times in the United States last year in a first-of-a-kind hunt.More >>
    "Nightmare bacteria" with unusual resistance to antibiotics of last resort were found more than 200 times in the United States last year in a first-of-a-kind hunt.More >>

  • Surgeon general urges Americans to carry overdose antidote

    Surgeon general urges Americans to carry overdose antidote

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:15 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:15:54 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:38:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Roo...(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File). FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Surgeon General Jerome Adams speaks during a National African American History Month reception hosted by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in the East Roo...
    The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.More >>
    The nation's chief doctor wants more Americans to start carrying the overdose antidote naloxone in an effort to combat the nation's opioid crisis.More >>

  • FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement

    FDA orders recall of salmonella-tainted herbal supplement

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-04-03 14:54:11 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:38:32 GMT
    The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with U.S. regulators. (Source: FDA)The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that it took the rare step of ordering the recall because Triangle Pharmanaturals refused to cooperate with U.S. regulators. (Source: FDA)

    The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.

    More >>

    The Food and Drug Administration has ordered a Las Vegas company to pull its herbal supplements off the market because some of the company's products tested positive for salmonella.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly