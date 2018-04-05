Philadelphia cheers NCAA champs Villanova with parade - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Philadelphia cheers NCAA champs Villanova with parade

(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright holds up his fingers in "V" signs during a celebration of the team's NCAA tournament championship, at Jake Nevin Field House on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Villanova... (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright holds up his fingers in "V" signs during a celebration of the team's NCAA tournament championship, at Jake Nevin Field House on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Villanova...

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Thousands of fans are lined up in Philadelphia to celebrate another sports championship with a parade, this time for Villanova University's Wildcats.

The winners of the men's college basketball tournament are riding atop double-decker buses along a downtown thoroughfare, ending at City Hall for a rally. They threw T-shirts into the cheering sea of blue and white, confetti fluttering in the air.

Villanova's suburban campus is closed and all classes are canceled so fans at the Roman Catholic university can take part.

The Wildcats' romp through the NCAA Tournament ended Monday with a 79-62 victory over Michigan.

It's their second national title in three seasons.

It's been an unusually busy parade season for Philadelphia sports fans. The Eagles thrilled fans with a parade in February to fete their first-ever Super Bowl victory.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Final FourNCAA TournamentMore>>

  • Philadelphia cheers NCAA champs Villanova with parade

    Philadelphia cheers NCAA champs Villanova with parade

    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:16 AM EDT2018-04-05 04:16:07 GMT
    Thursday, April 5 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-04-05 16:41:03 GMT
    (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright holds up his fingers in "V" signs during a celebration of the team's NCAA tournament championship, at Jake Nevin Field House on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Villanova...(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP). Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright holds up his fingers in "V" signs during a celebration of the team's NCAA tournament championship, at Jake Nevin Field House on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Villanova...
    Philadelphia is getting the chance to celebrate yet another sports championship with a parade, this time for Villanova University's Wildcats.More >>
    Philadelphia is getting the chance to celebrate yet another sports championship with a parade, this time for Villanova University's Wildcats.More >>

  • Duke is No. 1 in way-too-early AP rankings for 2018-19

    Duke is No. 1 in way-too-early AP rankings for 2018-19

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:14 AM EDT2018-04-03 08:14:40 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-04-04 00:20:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova players celebrate after the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in San Antonio. Villanova won 79-62.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova players celebrate after the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in San Antonio. Villanova won 79-62.
    Duke is No. 1 in the way-too-early look at what The Associated Press preseason poll might look like in 2018-19.More >>
    Duke is No. 1 in the way-too-early look at what The Associated Press preseason poll might look like in 2018-19.More >>

  • Villanova's 6th man breaks out in starring role vs Michigan

    Villanova's 6th man breaks out in starring role vs Michigan

    Tuesday, April 3 2018 4:14 AM EDT2018-04-03 08:14:24 GMT
    Tuesday, April 3 2018 6:08 PM EDT2018-04-03 22:08:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova head coach Jay Wright celebrates with guard Donte DiVincenzo, right, after beating Michigan 79-62 in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 2, 2018, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Villanova head coach Jay Wright celebrates with guard Donte DiVincenzo, right, after beating Michigan 79-62 in the championship game of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 2, 2018, in San Antonio.
    Donte DiVincenzo's biggest contribution to Villanova's 2016 national championship was made at practice, often playing the role of the opponents' best player.More >>
    Donte DiVincenzo's biggest contribution to Villanova's 2016 national championship was made at practice, often playing the role of the opponents' best player.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly